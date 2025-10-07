NBL Ignite Cup: Everything you need to know

Kendric Davis pours in 28 points for the Kings as Sydney handle the New Zealand Breakers with ease on their home court. (1:41)

The NBL's inaugural in-season tournament is finally here.

While the NBL regular season is already underway, the league's newest initiation -- the Ignite Cup, presented by Disney+ -- is set to begin on October 8, with nearly half a million dollars in prize money up for grabs.

From how the scoring system works, how much teams are playing for, where to watch, and more, here's everything you need to know.

What is it?

The Ignite Cup is the NBL's in-season tournament, introduced for the first time to feature during the 2025-26 regular season.

A total of 20 games have been added to the NBL regular season schedule -- counting toward a team's record -- as well as a standalone final that doesn't impact a team's record. Games during the regular season will be played every Wednesday.

The results of those games, as well as a quarter-by-quarter scoring system, will determine who advances to the final of the Ignite Cup.

The scoring system will see each winning team awarded 3 points, and the winner of each quarter awarded 1 point. If a quarter is tied, both teams will be awarded 0.5 points.

What's the prize?

The two teams that compete in the final will be playing for a $400,000 prize pool.

The winner of the final takes home $300,000, while the runner-up wins $100,000. Of the prize money, 60% will be allocated to players, while the remaining 40% will go to the team.

Why does it exist?

The introduction of the Ignite Cup comes off the back of the success of the NBA's in-season tournament, the NBA Cup.

For the NBL, it's an opportunity to add extra games to the regular season schedule, which is something many players and teams had been calling for. Teams will now play 33 games this regular season, compared to 29 over the 2024-25 campaign.

Like the NBA's iteration of the initiative, an in-season tournament also provides a fresh opportunity for sponsors to attach themselves to the NBL. When the NBA Cup was first announced, for example, Emirates quickly signed a multi-year naming rights deal with the league for the tournament. There's a heap of value in being able to add additional games, while using them for leverage for more sponsorship money.

The NBL's Ignite Cup is presented by Disney+.

When are the games?

Ignite Cup games are played every Wednesday, beginning on Oct. 8 with a matchup between the New Zealand Breakers and Illawarra Hawks, before the Sydney Kings face Melbourne United at Qudos Bank Arena.

"Our club are excited about the Ignite Cup and the prospect of playing more games," Kings head coach Brian Goorjian said.

"We're all competitors, so the fact that we get an extra four games this season, as well as the chance to win another trophy for our fans, is great and something we're all excited to be involved in."‍

Where to watch

All Ignite Cup games -- along with every NBL game -- are broadcast live on ESPN on Disney+.

Where will the final be?

The final of the Ignite Cup will take place on February 22 on the Gold Coast, in Queensland.

The final is a standalone game outside of the regular season schedule, so it does not count toward any team's record.

"The Hungry Jack's NBL Ignite Cup, presented by Disney+, will be an incredible celebration of basketball," Vince Crivelli, the NBL's Chief Operating Officer & Head of Basketball Operations, said.

"It's only fitting that all roads lead to the Gold Coast for the final.

"The city has become synonymous with major events and elite basketball, and we're thrilled to showcase the culmination of this new in-season tournament here. I want to sincerely thank Experience Gold Coast and Mayor Tom Tate for their support and enthusiasm. Their partnership is key to delivering an event that will capture the imagination of NBL fans across the country."