Sources: SEM Phoenix set to sign American wing

American wing Wes Iwundu is in advanced talks on a deal with the South East Melbourne Phoenix, sources told ESPN.

Iwundu is coming off a season with Promitheas Patras in Greece, where he averaged 11.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game across all competitions.

The 6'6 wing is best known for his five seasons in the NBA, primarily with the Orlando Magic from 2017-2020. He played a key role on that team, which included appearances in the NBA Playoffs in 2019 and 2020. Iwundu played 226 games over his five seasons in the league, with career averages of 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds a game.

Iwundu, 30, is set to join a Phoenix team in place of Vrenz Bleijenbergh, who the team parted ways with just a few days out from their NBL regular season opener.

The Phoenix are currently 1-1 on the season, going into their Round 4 game against the New Zealand Breakers.