The Brisbane Bullets and star import Javon Freeman-Liberty have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced.

Freeman-Liberty sustained a hamstring injury that has ruled him out indefinitely, while the team also cited the need for the 25-year-old to return home to "focus on his mental wellbeing".

The dynamic guard played just two games for the Bullets - averaging 19 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game - which came after a preseason where he showed potential to be one of the premier imports in the NBL.

"The wellbeing of our players always comes first and we are fully supportive of this outcome," Bullets CEO Mal Watts said.

"We are grateful for Javon's contribution to the club and wish him all the best."

Javon Freeman-Liberty in action for the Bullets during the Blitz. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Bullets have already begun the process of searching for a new import to replace Freeman-Liberty, sources told ESPN.

"We are appreciative of how open the communication has been, and we will continue to support him as he takes this time for himself," Bullets head coach Stu Lash said.

"While we are sad to see him go, this timing allows us to move decisively on improving our roster."

Freeman-Liberty's professional career has largely been contained to playing in the United States, and primarily his home town of Chicago through two separate stints with the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G-League.

He played two games for Manisa in Turkey last season, before parting ways with the team.

"I enjoyed my time in Brisbane. I will always appreciate the support I have had here and I will be cheering the Bullets on from afar," Freeman-Liberty said.