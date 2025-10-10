Wildcats dig deep to win NBL thriller in Cairns

Perth edges past the Taipans in a nail-biting finish, with Jo Lual-Acuil dominating with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and the win. (1:44)

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr and Dylan Windler have combined for 56 points and the Perth Wildcats scored nine of the last 13 points to secure a nail-biting 80-77 NBL road win over the Cairns Taipans.

In a game full of momentum swings at the Cairns Convention Centre on Friday night, Lual-Acuil Jr and Windler proved the major difference.

The win improves the Wildcats to 3-1 with Lual-Acuil Jr getting to 30 points for just the third time in his 134-game NBL career. He finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Windler continued his hot form with the left-handed American providing 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals on 11-of-15 shooting.

Lual-Acuil Jr fired Perth to a 13-4 start but the Taipans responded well to level things up at 23-23 by quarter-time and the home team went up nine during the second period.

That was back to just a two-point lead at half-time before it was the Wildcats up by one at three quarter-time.

Windler put the 'Cats up five early in the fourth quarter but Cairns answered and were back up by two when Reyne Smith scored with just over three minutes to play.