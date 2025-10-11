Chinese megastar Han Xu joins Perth Lynx

Johnny Furphy sits down with Olgun Uluc to discuss Tyrese Haliburton's leadership skills and the Pacers' incredible journey to the NBA Finals. (2:35)

Perth has strengthened its quest for a second-ever WNBL championship with the boom signing of Chinese megastar Han Xu but in a unique twist she will job share with an experienced American.

With commitments in her home country, the towering 207cm centre will miss the first eight games of the season with a US import, fresh off a WNBA campaign, who has previously played in Australia signed as a replacement player for that stretch, ESPN can exclusively reveal.

Xu, 25 and already a dual Olympian, World Cup silver medallist and FIBA Asia Cup champion and MVP with WNBA experience, is set to debut for Perth in a Round-7-clash with Canberra in the nation's capital on November 29.

Lynx coach Ryan Petrik said Xu was a genuine marquee signing.

Han Xu #15 of China shoots the ball Gao Meng/VCG via Getty Images

"Adding Han certainly raises our ceiling. For her size, she moves really well, she shoots it really well, is super dedicated to the craft and everyone knows who she is in basketball - she's a cult figure," he said.

"Someone of that size, who moves like that, who shoots like that is just a huge advantage especially for how we want to play and in terms of the shooting component: that's a match-up problem for teams.

"Your big who can shoot like that, space the floor like that, she's going to pull the opposition big away from the rim and now you've got Ally Wilson downhill, you've already got Amy Atwell pulling defences away and Anneli Maley who is a jack of all trades who can plug and play wherever you need her.

"Han's certainly going to be a match-up issue for everyone."

While thrilled by the major coup, Perth is tempering expectations given Xu has missed pre-season, will come in late and will have a short lead into her first game after landing in WA.

Australia has been a happy hunting ground for Xu who won a silver medal with China at the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup in Sydney then 12 months later dominated the FIBA Asia Cup, again in Sydney, winning a gold medal, player of the game in the Final, tournament MVP and All-Star Five status.

Huge crowds filled the Quay Centre and Qudos Bank Arena and waited outside the team hotel to cheer for and meet the Chinese superstar.

She last played in Australia in July 2024 when China came to Melbourne to play the Opals in the lead up to the Paris Olympics.

Xu is the latest feather in Perth's cap with the program attracting star imports in recent years including Jackie Young, who's on the verge of a third championship with Las Vegas Aces, Marina Mabrey and Aari McDonald.

