Cop that: Kendric Davis sinks Adelaide in NBL grudge match

Kendric Davis has come out on top in his first grudge match against the Adelaide 36ers, leading the Sydney Kings to a crushing 103-79 NBL win at a hostile Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The prematch hype centred on Davis' return to Adelaide following his bitter exit from the club.

During a pre-season interview, Davis claimed he was "treated bad" while at Adelaide last season.

Just hours before Saturday night's match, Davis doubled down on that statement.

"It would take hours if I had to tell you everything," he said, while hinting that a big part of the problem was a beef with recently-departed Adelaide big man Montrezl Harrell.

Davis copped constant boos throughout the match, but he had the last laugh with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists in what marked Sydney's biggest win over the 36ers.

Kings forward Kouat Noi was the standout player with 29 points on 4-of-7 shooting from long range, while the defensive efforts of Matthew Dellavedova and Bul Kuol on Bryce Cotton were huge.

Cotton finished with just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting in one of the quietest displays of his glittering career.

"We wanted this one -- well I wanted this one. My teammates had my back," Davis told Fox Sports after the match.

"Goorj (coach Brian Goorjian), man, he made sure they had my back.

"We had a talk -- nobody was coming here to f--- with me, straight like that."

Flynn Cameron top scored for Adelaide with 15 points, while Dejan Vasiljevic added 14 as the 36ers slipped to a 3-1 record.

Sydney levelled their ledger at 2-2.

Davis received a huge round of boos upon his first touch, but he momentarily silenced the sellout 10,021 crowd by making his first shot.

An air-ball a short time later drew a huge round of cheers from the pro-Adelaide crowd, with Davis clearly upset when his fluffed shot was followed by a sledge from 36ers guard Cameron.

Cotton was held scoreless in the opening quarter as Sydney led by as much as 13 before settling for a 29-19 lead at the first break.

Vasiljevic nailed his fourth three-pointer early in the second quarter and Cotton scored his first points -- via a lay-up -- to close the margin to two points.

But an energetic scoring burst from Davis got the margin back out to 15 in a flash, with Sydney heading into the half-time break with a 54-41 lead.

Cotton nailed only one of his four field-goal attempts in the first half for a total of just two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

The margin extended out to 18 points in the third as Davis continued to score freely and Noi got hot from long range.

The 36ers failed to launch a comeback in the last quarter, and Noi even shushed the crowd after nailing yet another long bomb as the lead ballooned out to close to 30 points.