Phoenix put error-riddled NZ Breakers to the sword

South East Melbourne have overcome a double-figure deficit and reignited their NBL campaign with an 87-81 win over an error-riddled New Zealand.

Emerging star Owen Fowell (19 points, seven assists) shone for the Phoenix, who banked their first win at Auckland's Spark Arena on Sunday.

Captain Nathan Sobey (18 points) and American veteran John Brown III (13 points, five assists) were also influential.

South East Melbourne had not played a league fixture in 17 days -- owing to their exhibition clash with the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans -- but showed few signs of rust across the ditch.

Owen Foxwell dropped 19 points for the Phoenix. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The result gave the Phoenix a 2-1 record to start their first full season under coach Josh King.

"It feels great," Foxwell told ESPN after the game.

"The last two weeks have been really good for us as a group to gel together and get to know how we all want to play.

"We faced a bit of adversity, so it was great to see us come out on top."

New Zealand led by 12 points at halftime, but produced a litany of errors and gave up 21 turnovers.

It was the biggest tally of second-year coach Petteri Kopenen's 35-game tenure.

The Breakers (1-5) opened their account for 2025-26 with a big victory over Illawarra on Wednesday, but have not won consecutive games since round seven last season.

Sobey's nine first-quarter points gave the Phoenix a 21-15 buffer and the visitors didn't trail until midway through the second period.

The Breakers picked up the pace, led by Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Sam Mennenga, who cashed in with 15 first-half points.

Phoenix forward DJ Mitchell was handed an unsportsmanlike foul over his tangle with Max Darling, and the Breakers opened up a 46-34 lead by the main break.

Four consecutive Phoenix triples out of halftime, plus a series of defensive stops, quickly dragged the visitors back into the contest.

Carlin Davison and Mennenga connected on an alley-oop to bring home fans to their feet.

But the Phoenix were cleaner in the final period and outscored their opponents by 18 points in a dominant second half.

Mennenga equalled his career-high score with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Jackson-Cartwright had 11 points and nine assists, but also coughed up a game-high six turnovers, while the Phoenix gave up just nine as a team.

South East Melbourne are on the road again when they face Adelaide on Thursday night.

The Breakers take on Tasmania (home) and Melbourne United (away) in round five.