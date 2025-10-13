Kendric Davis returns to Adelaide for the first time since joining the Kings and hangs 22 points on his former squad in a commanding Sydney victory. (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

The Australian Boomers' road to 2027 FIBA World Cup qualification is set to begin in Hobart.

Tasmania's capital has been selected to host the first World Cup Asian Qualifier between the Boomers -- Australia's senior men's national basketball team -- and the New Zealand Tall Blacks on Friday, November 28.

It's the first of six qualifying windows for the 16 teams from Asia and Oceania, who are all competing for a spot in the 2027 World Cup, which is set to take place in Qatar. As the host of the World Cup, Qatar has already qualified, in addition to the seven spots reserved for the Asian Qualifiers.

"Tasmania is a special place, and the fans have gone to another level in embracing the game here," Will Magnay, who was the Boomers' captain during the recent FIBA Asia Cup, said.

Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"I feel lucky to be a part of the momentum over the last few years, with the Jackies and now with an opportunity to represent as an Australian Boomer. The game in November against the Tall Blacks will be the first challenge in the World Cup run, and we will be ready to meet it."

The game between Australia and New Zealand will take place in MyState Bank Arena, and marks the first Boomers fixture hosted in Tasmania since the 2006 Oceania Championship.

"It's a privilege to be here to announce that the Boomers will take the first crucial step in their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 campaign against the Tall Blacks here in Hobart," Basketball Australia CEO Matt Scriven said.

"Tasmania has a rich culture of basketball across all levels of the sport -- from community and grassroots through the pathways and professional leagues, and ultimately to the national teams representing Australia.

"We are delighted to have the support of the Tasmanian Government and Basketball Tasmania to bring these games to such a passionate and deserving basketball community and thank them for their support and dedication in making these games a reality."

The Boomers have qualified for every World Cup since 2002, and are coming off a 10th place finish at the 2023 iteration of the event, which took place across three Asian countries.