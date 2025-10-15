Sweet NBL homecoming for Tasmania JackJumpers

Open Extended Reactions

The Tasmania JackJumpers have marked their first NBL game at home in a month with an emphatic 86-70 victory over the Sydney Kings.

The JackJumpers returned to MyState Bank Arena for the first time since the opening night of the season when they suffered an agonising loss to Melbourne United.

In between, Tasmania won three of four games on the road and they came out firing in their Ignite Cup clash on Wednesday night.

The JackJumpers opened with eight points and led 29-19 at quarter time, Tyger Campbell landing all three of his attempts from long range.

TJ Starks in action for Tasmania. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

The hosts turned their advantage into a 50-32 lead at half-time on the back of scoring the last 11 points of the half.

That lead got out to 19 in the third frame, but the Kings did get a boost when Tasmania captain and imposing centre Will Magnay was ejected late in the third quarter for a technical foul.

The Kings took advantage to score the first eight points of the last term, but couldn't make serious inroads to deny Tasmania (4-2) victory.

Campbell made 5-of-9 from deep on his way to 21 points and five assists with Josh Bannan impressive again with 18 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Ben Ayre chimed in with 13 points.

Sydney are now 2-3 and were unable to back up their ultra-impressive win in Adelaide, with superstar guard Kendric Davis having a night to forget with 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Xavier Cooks had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Tim Soares 12 points, eight boards and three blocks while Jaylin Galloway top-scored with 13 points.

The visitors shot at just 43% and it contributed largely to their defeat.