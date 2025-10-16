ESPN's WNBL big preview: everything you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

A new owner, a new logo, a new broadcaster and a refresh, WNBL season 2025/26 promises to bring something special as the competition prepares to welcome in two additional teams in 2026.

Before that though, the new WNBL season will tip off on Saturday with every game LIVE on Disney+ while more than 80 games will air on ESPN/ESPN2, with Australia's best talent fighting for the championship crown once more.

ESPN's Megan Hustwaite previews the new WNBL season.

ADELAIDE LIGHTING

Coach: Kerryn Mitchell

Captain: Steph Talbot

Finished Last Season: 6th

Key Ins: Dallas Loughridge, Sharne Robati, Sania Feagin, Serena Sundell, Ella Tofaeono, Jasmine Fejo, Ruby Porter

Key Outs: Isobel Borlase, Isabelle Bourne, Brianna Turner, Japreece Dean, Brooke Basham, Georgia Pineau

The iconic club nearly went under in the off-season and is now building a new era under the tutelage of first-year coach Kerryn Mitchell, a former WNBL captain who's worked her way up the ranks, is a Tall Ferns assistant coach and assistant at the championship-winning Flyers in 2023-24.

Triple Olympian Steph Talbot will be at the heart of all Adelaide do and her experience is like gold in what is an inexperienced roster. Dallas Loughridge is ready to take the keys as starting point guard and highly touted Tayla Brazel is like a new recruit after recovering from an ACL.

Expect some savage blocks from import Sania Feagin while WNBA rookie Serena Sundell has been honing in on aggression to her game and going head-to-head with Talbot at practice this week stoked the fire.

Steph Talbot's February ACL injury has given her a new perspective on her career and what she wants to accomplish. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

BENDIGO SPIRIT

Coach: Kennedy Kereama

Captain: Kelsey Griffin and Marianna Tolo

Finished Last Season: 1st

Key Ins: Isobel Borlase, Kelsey Rees, Olivia Pollard

Key Outs: Sami Whitcomb, Kelly Wilson, Veronica Burton

The reigning champ lost its engine room - league and Grand Final MVP Sami Whitcomb, league games record holder Kelly Wilson and Veronica Burton, who went on to win the WNBA's Most Improved Player -- after winning its first title in more than a decade.

While it hasn't replaced the experience or calibre, the Spirit have added three of the most exciting prospects in Aussie hoops. It might seem odd to describe Isobel Borlase that way, after she was on the Olympic podium in Paris, but she's only 21 and has so much potential to fulfill, a WNBA career to unlock, and is looking like a lean machine after an off-season which included another medal with the Opals at the Asia Cup.

Kelsey Rees and Olivia Pollerd are fresh out of college and will get to grow on and off the court within the respected Bendigo program.

23-year-old guard Megan McConnell, who debuted with Phoenix Mercury this season, hopes to do what has now been coined a 'Veronica Burton' and improve, capture form then breakout in the WNBA.

After winning their fifth championship, Kelsey Griffin and Marianna Tolo are back and are set to not only reach but share game 250 this season. Depth might be a bit light on for the Spirit, but to borrow a well-worn cliched 'never write off a champion' and any side with Griffin and Tolo gets enormous work ethic, heart and professionalism and is an automatic contender.

Isobel Borlase in action for Adelaide Lightning. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

GEELONG VENOM

Coach: Chris Lucas

Co-Captains: Alex Sharp and Jaz Shelley

Finished Last Season: 7th

Key Ins: Shyla Heal, Mackenzie Clinch Hoycard, Alissa Pilli, Mackenzie Holmes

Key Outs: Keely Froling, Haley Jones, Monique Conti, Daniel Raber

The second-year club has a new brand and some sizeable additions who can help the Venom contend for a maiden finals campaign.

At just 24, Shyla Heal has a stack of domestic and international experience and won a title with the Fire in her last WNBL game. She brings IQ and scoring prowess, but fans will have to a wait a little longer for her much-anticipated debut as she recovers from a knee injury.

Alissa Pili, who finished the WNBA season with Los Angeles Sparks, can have a major impact with her size, physicality and solid scoring output and looms as a cult hero. Mackenzie Holmes, a developing talent who debut for Seattle this season, has a strong work ethic and is efficient inside.

Jaz Shelley, Alex Sharp and Gemma Potter form an important retained core. Geelong has continuity on its side after several of its players suited up together in NBL1 and went on an undefeated run until the Grand Final.

Shyla Heal playing for the Townsville Fire in the WNBL. Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

PERTH LYNX

Coach: Ryan Petrik

Co-Captains: Anneli Maley and Amy Atwell

Finished Last Season: 3rd

Key Ins: Han Xu, Brianna Turner, Yemiah Morris, Tegan Graham

Key Outs: Miele Sowah, Latecia Amihere, Teige Morrell

Perth wanted a legitimate big but could never have imagined Chinese superstar Han Xu would enter their orbit. And while the arrangement isn't seamless -- she will miss the first eight games through domestic commitments -- Xu has the ability to dominate the league and contribute to the Lynx's quest for a second-ever title.

But first Brianna Turner steps into the line-up and is an ideal fit for Ryan Petrik's system and well familiarised with the league having played three seasons with Adelaide. Add in the selfless workhorse that is Anneli Maley, a long-awaited healthy Amy Atwell, a genuine game changer in Ally Wilson and the pinch hitting of Alex Ciabattoni and the Lynx again are loaded with fire power.

Perth however will be under-womanned to begin their campaign with Wilson and Steph Gorman to miss the start of the season through injury.

Han Xu #15 of China shoots the ball Gao Meng/VCG via Getty Images

SOUTHSIDE MELBOUNE FLYERS

Coach: Kristi Harrower

Captain: Cayla George and Maddi Rocci

Finished Last Season: 8th

Key Ins: Cayla George, Isabelle Bourne, Makenna Marisa, Haley Peters, Hayley Andrews, Indi Bowyer, Nya Lok

Key Outs: Bec Cole, Alice Kunek, Dallas Loughridge, Naz Hillmon, Carley Ernst

The Flyers added Melbourne to their name in the off-season and underwent somewhat of a roster make-over.

Triple Olympian Cayla George was a massive get while Issie Bourne continues her ascendancy and will look to soar under her NBL1, now also WNBL, coach Kristi Harrower.

The roster has had some late changes. An impact player in Southside's last title, Jas Dickey agreed to return but ruptured her ACL in August while Carley Ernst is pregnant with her second child.

Imports are critical to how far a team can go and Harrower appears to have landed two solid acquisitions in Makenna Marisa, who impressed opposition clubs at the pre-season tournament in Townsville, and experienced WNBA campaigner Haley Peters with her agility, IQ and defence.

Manuela Puoch was a shining light in what was a disappointing back end of 2024-25 and the under-19 Gems representative is primed to take her opportunities off the bench.

Cayla George of Australia in action Fred Lee/Getty Images

SYDNEY FLAMES

Coach: Guy Molloy

Captain: Lauren Nicholson

Finished Last Season: 4th

Key Ins: Keely Froling, Lauren Nicholson, Agnes Emma-Nnopu, Lara McSpadden, Mikhaela Cann, Unique Thompson

Key Outs: Cayla George, Celeste Taylor, Yemiah Morris, Mikaela Ruef, Isa Brancatisano, Tahlia Tupea, Emma Clarke

The resilient Flames returned to finals action last season despite an injury-hit campaign from go to whoa.

The league's current longest-serving coach Guy Molloy has added some terrific pieces with dual champion and 2x defensive player of the year Lauren Nicholson returning just months post-partum after he birth of son, Ari. Keely Froling is a Flame again adding natural leadership and impact at both ends. When she last played WNBL, she was a mother of one and a freshly crowed champion with Townsville and now back in the league, Mikhaela Cann has three children and even more valuable experience and success at NBL1 level.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu returns home post college career and is a brilliant prospect with serious defensive capabilities.

The Flames could be bolstered on the eve of the season with a former WNBL-medal winning international as a replacement for injured import Grace Berger.

Keely Froling of the Boomers drives to the basket Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

TOWNSILLE FIRE

Coach: Shannon Seebohm

Captain: Courtney Woods

Finished Last Season: 2nd

Key Ins: Miela Sowah, Chantel Horvat, Lucy Olsen

Key Outs: Nia Coffey, Lauren Mansfield, Jess McDowell-White, Nya Lok

Locked and loaded. That's an apt description of the Townsville roster which is brimming with talent and was all signed up, for the most, before the end of last season.

Add in medal-winning Gangurru and Opal Miela Sowah, import Lucy Olsen, fresh off a WNBA season with Jade Melbourne and the Washington Mystics, and experienced Chantal Horvat, an injury replacement for teen star Saffron Shiels, and the Fire obvious early favourites.

Shannon Seebohm's headache will come from finding balance and rotations but it's a great problem to have for the five-time Coach of The Year.

There's intrigue around Abby Ellis, awarded last season's breakout player, and her second campaign at the level and continued improvement while Alex Fowler, who earned All-Star honours at the FIBA Asia Cup after not being named in the initial squad, is a genuine gun on the rise who can storm into Opals World Cup and WNBA contention. Reigning Robyn Maher Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Cox might take some time to get going as she shakes off a few niggles.

Miela Sowah is part of the FIBA Cup squad. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

UC CAPITALS

Coach: Paul Goriss

Co-Captains: Jade Melbourne and Sara Blicavs

Finished Last Season: 5th

Key Ins: Zitina Aokuso, Sara Blicavs, Kadi Sissoko, Teige Morrell, Isa Brancatisano

Key Outs: Chantel Hrovat, Charli Collier, Ella Tofaeono, Indi Bowyer

Jade Melbourne of the UC Capitals collides with Isabella Brancatisano of the Flames Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The WNBL's most successful club can return to finals off the back of its off-season roster rebuild and the biggest winner might be Jade Melbourne.

Tasked with leading the Caps and shouldering scoring responsibilities in recent years, coach Paul Goriss has put experience around Melbourne, his heart-and-soul player, by adding Olympian, World Cup medallist and two-time WNBL champion Sara Blicavs and some size and physicality in Zitina Aokuso - the trio all part of the Opals gold-medal campaign at the FIBA Asia Cup.

Forward Kadi Sissoko has been labelled a unicorn for her rare abilities and if she's anything like the Caps last French import, Olivia Epoupa who was Grand Final MVP in the Caps last championship, they'll have a stud on their hands.

Jayda Clark makes her WNBL return after ACL surgery last year and offers a lot of versatility with her size, mid-range game and ability to defend.