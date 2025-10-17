Cotton and Humphries go off in 36ers' victory over Phoenix (1:41)

The Perth Wildcats have parted ways with import Mason Jones, the team announced on Friday.

Jones had joined the Wildcats ahead of the 2025-26 NBL season as their high-profile import guard signing who was ostensibly a replacement for five-time MVP Bryce Cotton. The 27-year-old struggled to find his footing in the league, averaging just 11.4 points per game through five contests, while shooting 34.7% from the field and 27.6% from 3PT.

The Wildcats had been gauging the import guard market over the past few days, sources told ESPN, in anticipation of releasing Jones.

"Mason has been a dedicated professional during his time in Perth and handled himself with great character," Wildcats General Manager of Basketball Operations and COO Danny Mills said.

"We thank him for his efforts and wish him every success in the future."

Mason Jones of the Wildcats looks to step into the keyway James Worsfold/Getty Images

Jones entered the NBL coming off a season with the Stockton Kings - the Sacramento Kings' NBA G-League affiliate - as a two-way player, where he averaged 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, while shooting 44.7% from 3PT (on 8.4 attempts a game). He led the Kings to the 2025 NBA G-League Championship, and was named the G-League Finals MVP.

The Wildcats started the new NBL season with a 3-2 record, but are coming off a 110-93 home loss to an undermanned Brisbane Bullets side.

Jones is the fifth import to be released as Round 5 of the NBL season continues, joining Montrezl Harrell, Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Javon Freeman-Liberty, and JaQuori McLaughlin.