United hold out Bullets after late Adams heroics

Jaylen Adams almost sparked the Brisbane Bullets to what would have been a miraculous fightback but Melbourne United did enough to hold on for a 95-86 victory to stay perfect this NBL season.

Chris Goulding started his NBL career on the 2007 championship team as a development player at the Bullets and in just his second appearance of this season after a quad injury, torched the hosts at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in the first half.

The United sharpshooter had 15 points including three late triples that saw him overtake John Rillie to sit alone in third position for long-range makes across his 479-game career.

Melbourne were in control by half-time leading 55-37 after a 10-1 start, and were up 20 midway through the fourth quarter.

Chris Goulding. Photo by Russell Freeman/Getty Images

That's when former league MVP Adams fired the Bullets. Having been relegated to the bench for Brisbane's two games this week after a slow start to the season, he found his aggressive best.

The Bullets went on an 18-1 scoring run to close to within three with Adams scoring all but three of those points, but Melbourne held them out.

Milton Doyle scored eight of his 17 points in the last two minutes for United to win by nine with Goulding finishing with 22 points and Tanner Krebs 16.

Import guard Tyson Walker had just five points on 1-of-10 shooting, but had a United record eight steals along with six assists.

Melbourne were headed late but were in control most of the way to improve to 6-0 ahead of hosting the New Zealand Breakers on Sunday.

Brisbane are 2-5 and copped another injury blow with NBA championship winner Alex Ducas suffering a lower leg injury two minutes into the game with Sam McDaniel and Mitch Norton already sidelined.

Adams finished with a season-best 29 points and five assists while Casey Prather continued his sparkling form with 26 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and big man Tyrell Harrison added 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.