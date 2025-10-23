Dallas Loughridge's journey to embrace her Indigenous heritage

Yemiyah Morris is proving to be a menace on defence, sending away shots from all angles early for Perth. (0:19)

For aspiring Opal Dallas Loughridge, the WNBL's Indigenous Round is about embracing and learning more about her own story.

The 21-year-old Adelaide recruit is a proud Yorta Yorta -- the junction which bridges the Goulburn and Murray Rivers -- woman. Her heritage stems from maternal great grandmother Patricia Murray.

'Ninny' as she was affectionately known, died when Loughridge was just three years old. And, while she's always been proud of who she is, Loughridge has grown in confidence to speak about her culture for there were times when she wasn't embraced as being 'Indigenous enough' or shied away from sharing her story.

Being part of the Indigenous Basketball Australia's All-Stars game in June was empowering and a game changer.

Dallas Loughridge of the Adelaide Lightning and Alira Fotu of Perth Lynx Sarah Reed/Getty Images

"I feel like I lost a little bit of that culture growing up but it's been really special to be involved with the Indigenous All-Stars so I can now learn and reconnect more with it and I'm learning about it more each day which is awesome," Loughridge told ESPN.

"It was amazing to come together, learn about all the girls and their cultures and what it means to each other then represent our families and where we're from.

"I knew bits and pieces but not a whole a lot but learning more and more is super special to me. Having an Indigenous Round and being able to represent my family and my culture is something I'm really proud of.

"It's an honour."

Loughridge's mum Tanya has also encouraged her daughter to embrace her own unique experience while proving being Indigenous isn't linear.

"I think it's great for Dallas to change the stigma around young girls who have a heritage but haven't necessarily grown up immersed in the culture," Tanya says.

"That she can show another little girl - that 'maybe my skin looks like this and I haven't got all knowledge but I'm learning more and more' it might help them step outside their comfort zone too."

Dallas Loughridge

Ninny and her family were heavily involved in the rodeo scene around Australia, particularly in QLD, through the 1970s and 80's. She worked with, and cared for, Indigenous cowboys and made their riding shirts.

While Loughridge doesn't have memories with her great grandmother, she knows the essence of the person she was.

"I think Ninny would be proud of my resilience and determination to stick with it and get through an ACL injury as a teenager (Loughridge's injury meant she missed out on playing in Southside's 2023-24 title)," she says.

When the Lightning wear their Indigenous Jersey, designed by Temaana Yundu Sanderson-Bromley which depicts the story of the club, Kaurna land, the Adelaide Plains and waterways that flow through it, in Saturday's clash with the Venom at Geelong Arena, Loughridge will represent her family like she does through the pink-themed artwork on her basketball shoes, painted by Indigenous artist Emma Stenhouse.

(L to R) Grandmother Sharon, mother Tanya (holding Dallas Loughridge) and Great Grandmother "Ninny" (who was Indigenous) Dallas Loughridge

Growth is evident in all facets of Loughridge, particularly on court after making the move from the Flyers to Adelaide to play under former Southside assistant coach Kerryn Mitchell.

Mitchell says her point guard has earned "the keys to the car" of the Lightning line-up.

"Coming to Adelaide was a growth opportunity, a bigger opportunity for me and a role where I can be a leader and I think that will just add to my game," Loughridge explains.

"Kez (Mitchell) and I talked a lot about the culture we wanted to build having a fresh, brand new team so I've tried to take that on board, be a vocal leader and it's been great to have the pre-season to start that and have it translate into the season."

Having represented Australia at junior international level, Loughridge's goal of representing the Opals, like her game, continues to blossom.

"I want to make an Opals squad. Having the junior Australian teams experience gave me a little taste and it's always been my dream to represent my country and that's playing for the Opals and making a squad is something I'm working towards," she says.

"Any opportunity to represent Australia is incredible, playing for your country and your family and that includes Ninny too."

