David Duke Jr. - a 6'4 American combo guard - is in advanced talks on a deal with the Perth Wildcats for the remainder of the 2025-26 NBL season, sources told ESPN.

Duke Jr. would join the Wildcats as a replacement for Mason Jones, who the team parted ways with in the middle of October after failing to produce at a substantial level to start the season.

The Wildcats have started the new season 4-3, and are coming off a 32-point victory over the Cairns Taipans on Wednesday evening.

Duke Jr. is coming off four seasons in the NBA, where he was most recently a two-way player for the San Antonio Spurs. He primarily played in the G-League during his NBA stint, averaging 17.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Austin Spurs over the 2024-25 campaign.

David Duke Jr. #7 of the Austin Spurs dunks drives to the basket Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The 26-year-old suited up in 55 games over the course of his NBA career; most of which came with the Brooklyn Nets from 2021-2023.

Duke Jr. would join Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Kristian Doolittle, Dylan Windler, Ben Henshall, Elijah Pepper, Sunday Dech, David Okwera, Dontae Russo-Nance, Lat Mayen, Jesse Wagstaff, Jaron Rillie (development player), and Noa Kouakou-Heugue on the Wildcats roster for the remainder of the NBL season.

The Wildcats' next game is a matchup with the defending champion Illawarra Hawks on Saturday, before the team heads to Tasmania to face the JackJumpers next Wednesday. Duke Jr. is not expected to be available for either of those games.