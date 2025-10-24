The South East Melbourne Phoenix have pulled away from the Sydney Kings in the final term to improve their season win total to four. (1:37)

The Perth Wildcats and Brisbane Bullets have both added NBA experience to their rosters, signing David Duke Jr and Dakota Mathias respectively to bolster their NBL play-offs bids.

Duke joins the Wildcats in the roster slot vacated by axed import Mason Jones, who was recruited as the replacement for departed club legend Bryce Cotton.

Jones lasted just five games with the 10-time NBL champions, who have moved swiftly to sign former Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns guard Duke.

The 26-year-old averaged 17.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals through 42 games for the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League last season.

David Duke Jr. #7 of the Austin Spurs dunks drives to the basket Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

"We're excited to welcome David to Perth," Wildcats basketball operations manager Danny Mills said in a statement.

"He brings four years of NBA and G League experience, great positional size and is a high-level athlete who competes on both ends of the court.

"His ability to get downhill and put pressure on the rim is an attribute we've been looking for, and his versatility will allow him to contribute to winning in multiple different line-ups."

Duke, who stands 193cm tall, is expected to arrive in Perth and join his new teammates early next week, though the deal is still subject to NBL approval.

The Wildcats (4-3) host reigning champions Illawarra (1-4) at RAC Arena on Saturday night.

"He will allow our defence to continue to grow as he's elite at the guard spot," Wildcats coach John Rillie said.

"He's a dynamic open-court player, so he will generate some easier baskets, something this team has lacked to date."

Renowned sharpshooter Mathias is Brisbane's full-time replacement for axed import Javon Liberty-Freeman, who played just two games for the Bullets.

The decision means Brisbane have to release nominated replacement player Lamar Patterson to make way for the new signing.

Dakota Mathias. Photo by Richard Prepetit/NBAE via Getty Images

Patterson starred with 20 points in the Bullets' remarkable 84-83 comeback win over New Zealand on Thursday, including the go-ahead bucket with 10 seconds left.

Mathias spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies. He also played in Spain and Germany, and competed in the NBA G League with the Texas Legends and Indiana Mad Ants.

The 29-year-old is expected to have an instant impact for the Bullets, with coach Stu Lash declaring the signing fills a key need in the roster, adding both shooting and leadership to the squad.

"Dakota is a high-IQ player who can stretch the floor and make everyone around him better," Lash said.

"He's a tough competitor and has a proven ability to score under pressure.

"He brings composure, maturity and a genuine understanding of how to win games at a high level.

"I think our fans are really going to enjoy the way he plays."

The Bullets (3-5) host South East Melbourne (4-2) at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.

Two-time All-NBL First Team member Patterson could yet find a new home in the NBL, with league legend Chris Anstey recently singing his praises.

Anstey suggested Patterson should rejoin the New Zealand Breakers, where he played in 2020-21, as a replacement for underperforming import Rob Baker.