Adelaide 36ers sign former LA Laker as import

American wing Troy Brown Jr. has signed with the Adelaide 36ers for the remainder of the 2025-26 NBL season.

Brown Jr. is coming off a short stint in Puerto Rico, but is best known for his six years in the NBA, where he played 356 games, primarily for the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards.

The 6'7 wing -- who was the 15th overall pick by the Wizards in the 2018 NBA Draft -- had a prominent season with the Lakers over the 2022-23 campaign, where he averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and earned minutes over the playoffs.

The 26-year-old joins a 36ers team that's coming off a road win over the Tasmania JackJumpers that saw their record improve to 8-3 on the season, putting them second on the NBL ladder.

Troy Brown Jr. Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

"We wanted to assess our group and other teams in the league to determine what type of player could make us better," the 36ers' General Manager of Basketball Operations, Matt Weston, said.

'We had to consider what we need to make sure we can beat the best teams not just now but twice in a week come March. We're confident it won't take long for Troy to adjust to our game style and make a positive impact for our group."

He completes the 36ers' roster for the remainder of the NBL season, joining Bryce Cotton, Isaac Humphries, Zylan Cheatham, Flynn Cameron, Dejan Vasiljevic, Isaac White, Matt Kenyon, Nick Rakocevic, Michael Harris, Keanu Rasmussen, and Ben Griscti. Brown Jr. is signing as a Nominated Replacement Player so, to begin, he will effectively step in as an injury replacement for Griscti, who's likely to sit out the remainder of the season after suffering a neck injury during the NBL Blitz.

The 36ers were permitted to sign another import because of the Australian citizenship Cotton obtained ahead of the new season. NBL teams are permitted a total of four marquee players and imports; Brown Jr. -- a native of Las Vegas, Nevada -- will join Cheatham and Rakocevic as the imports on Mike Wells' roster, with the 36ers then able to apply a marquee designation on Cotton's contract.

The 36ers' next game is on Sunday against the Cairns Taipans at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre; Brown Jr. is expected to suit up for the matchup.