The Brisbane Bullets have parted ways with import Jaylen Adams, sources told ESPN.

The decision comes following the Bullets' 113-84 loss to the New Zealand Breakers on Wednesday; a game where Adams appeared apathetic on the floor, finishing with just two points and two assists in his 17 minutes of action.

Adams' volatile on-court form, as well as off-court concerns the Bullets have harboured since the point guard's arrival in Brisbane, culminated in the team's decision to part ways with their import.

The Bullets are actively pursuing two imports, sources said; one in place of Adams, and another to act as an injury replacement for Casey Prather, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

In the interim, Lamar Patterson -- currently the team's Nominated Replacement Player -- will join the active roster.

Adams joined the Bullets in the off-season following multiple seasons with the Sydney Kings; his most successful of which came during the 2021-22 campaign, where he was named the league's MVP, was a member of the All-NBL First Team, and led his team to a championship.

In 13 games for the Bullets this season, Adams averaged 12.8 points and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the field and 30% from beyond the three-point line. The 29-year-old was benched for an October 15 matchup with the Perth Wildcats, with the Bullets citing behavioural reasons for the decision. He would come off the bench for six of the team's next seven games, before being released. Concerns over Adams' fit from a behavioural and cultural perspective was the driving factor in the Bullets' decision, sources said.

The decision to part ways with Adams is the latest chapter in what's been an eventful first season for new head coach Stu Lash. Earlier in the season, the Bullets parted ways with import Javon Freeman-Liberty, citing a hamstring injury and concerns regarding his well-being. Injuries have also been a theme for the Bullets over the course of the season, with Mitch Norton, Sam McDaniel, and Jacob Holt all missing time, before Prather went down with a season-ending injury.