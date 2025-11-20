Bryce Cotton pours in 31 points and a career-high 13 assists as Adelaide continue their hot form with a home win against Illawarra. (1:35)

Allen Iverson is headed to Perth, with the NBA legend announced on Friday as a special guest for HoopsFest.

For the second straight year, Western Australia's capital will host HoopsFest -- a multi-day event that celebrates basketball, culture, and lifestyle, while featuring a full round of both the NBL and WNBL -- and Iverson is set to be in town to serve as an ambassador.

Iverson is a one-time NBA MVP, 11-time NBA All-Star, and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer who's widely regarded as one of the most electric and culturally significant players in the sport's history.

Allen Iverson

"Basketball has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, and it's powerful to see how the game continues to bring people together," Iverson said.

"Australia has become a big part of basketball's global growth, with world-class talent, a thriving NBL, and the WNBL entering an exciting new era. Events like HoopsFest show just how strong the future of the game is, not just here, but everywhere, and I'm looking forward to being part of that energy in Perth Western Australia and explore the city of Perth."

HoopsFest will run from January 15-18, 2026, with the event featuring the return of sneaker festival Sneakerland, fan engagement activations, and the addition of the 'HoopsFest Cup, a national tournament that will give open-aged players the chance to compete for $50,000 in prize money.

"We are thrilled to be bringing HoopsFest back to Perth for a second consecutive year, building on the incredible success of the event," NBL Chief Event and Project Officer, Alex Hamilton, said.

"Having a global icon like Allen Iverson join us only adds to the excitement. We are immensely grateful to the Western Australian Government, through Tourism WA, for their support in making HoopsFest 2026 possible, and we can't wait to showcase Perth once again as the home of this world-class festival that celebrates basketball and its culture."

The event is headlined by regular season NBL and WNBL games, with the bulk of the on-court action to take place at Perth's RAC Arena.

"Western Australia is ready to host HoopsFest Perth early next year, and we're thrilled NBA legend Allen Iverson has answered the call to visit our wonderful State for this exciting event," Western Australian Tourism Minister, the Hon. Reece Whitby MLA said.

"HoopsFest not only gives us the opportunity to showcase our world-class sporting facilities to the rest of the world, but also spotlights Western Australia as an incredible tourism destination and a premium host of major events. January is the perfect time to visit Perth, offering sunshine, wineries in the Swan Valley, a lively atmosphere in Fremantle, and the iconic Rottnest Island.

"Major events like HoopsFest are part of our Government's economic diversification strategy by attracting out-of-state visitors to generate valuable tourism dollars for local businesses and jobs for the State. We look forward to hosting what promises to again be an unforgettable event."

Tickets for HoopsFest are available at Hoopsfest.com.au.