United prevail in tense top-four battle with Wildcats

It had all the intensity of a playoff match up and the last NBL game before a FIBA break has seen Melbourne United will themselves, with Jesse Edwards massive on the glass, to a 98-87 win over Perth.

It was a game at John Cain Arena on Sunday where neither could open up a double-figure advantage until Melbourne's final 11-point winning margin, but the extra possessions created by Edwards' eight offensive rebounds, in United's 19-9 dominance, was crucial.

It was the first meeting of NBL26 for two teams who played in a dramatic playoff series last season and both were coming off Friday victories, with Perth winning at home over Tasmania and Melbourne at Illawarra.

Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Melbourne completed an early 8-0 run to lead 14-6.

That was 24-22 by quarter-time and 51-47 at the half, even with captain Chris Goulding missing all seven three-point attempts.

It continued to be a physical and tense battle with United back out to a six-point lead with 4:35 to play when Goulding made his first triple of the game after missing his first eight tries.

Perth wouldn't go away, but it was a huge three from Tyson Walker with 27.5 seconds left that pushed the hosts to a seven-point lead and they went on to break clear in top spot at 13-2.

Melbourne took 20 extra field goal attempts, but the Wildcats took 30 foul shots to 20.

Milton Doyle produced 24 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in the win, with his four threes making him the only player to hit multiple outside shots.

Walker also had 23 points and seven assists despite an ankle complaint, with Edwards finishing with 11 points and 16 rebounds, Goulding 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting with 1-of-11 from deep and Finn Delany 11 points.

Perth are 8-6 following the loss which saw Jo Lual-Acuil Jr tally 19 points in his first game against his former club. Kristian Doolittle top-scored with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Dylan Windler had 17 points and seven boards.