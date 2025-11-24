Lightning part with coach three days after OT win

Open Extended Reactions

Kerryn Mitchell has coached Adelaide Lightning for the last time, parting ways with the club just three days after leading them to an epic overtime win over Geelong.

After the iconic franchise was rescued in May, it moved quickly to appoint the former WNBL player, Canberra captain and championship-winning assistant coach.

In seven games, she guided the Lightning to a 3-4 record and fifth place on the ladder but club and coach agreed to go their separate ways on Monday morning just over 24 hours out from its Round 6 clash with Townsville at the SA State Basketball Centre on Tuesday night.

ESPN believes a decision has yet to be made on who will coach the club tomorrow night with assistants Cherie Hogg and Georgia Crouch in the frame.

Adelaide will now have its fourth WNBL coach in less than 12 months following Nat Hurst's exit last December.

Assistant coach Matt Clarke took the reins in the interim before former NBL player and ex-Adelaide 36ers coach Scott Ninnis was appointed for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

