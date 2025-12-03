NZ import's late three-point bomb buries Sydney Kings

Open Extended Reactions

Parker Jackson-Cartwight has drained a monster three-pointer with 7.8 seconds remaining to catapult the New Zealand Breakers to a 95-90 NBL win over the Sydney Kings.

Jackson-Cartwright hit 6-of-8 from downtown and scored 21 of his game-high 24 points at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton to help the Breakers advance to the Ignite Cup final, while also keeping their regular-season hopes alive.

With NZ up by one and the shot-clock winding down, Jackson-Cartwright successfully launched his dagger from just inside the logo.

On the next possession, Breakers import Izaiah Brockington stole Kendric Davis's inbound and flew for a dunk to seal it.

Mexican Next Star Karim Lopez posted 18 points, while Brockington had 17.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright of the NZ Breakers

"It (the plan) definitely wasn't to take a 30-footer," Jackson-Cartwright said.

"But that's basketball - they (opponents) take away something and you've got to make something happen.

"You've got to think on the fly and do something in that moment."

For the Kings, without guards Matthew Dellavedova (illness) and Shaun Bruce (calf), Davis paired 18 points with 11 assists, but shot a wayward 5-of-17, including two late misses just before Jackson-Cartwright's big shot.

Sydney led 24-14 early before NZ hit back, reducing the margin to 27-26 at quarter-time, before the Breakers largely bossed the second stanza.

Lopez, projected to be an NBA lottery pick and with Charlotte Hornets scouts in the audience, led NZ's rally.

The 18-year-old fed Rob Baker for a reverse dunk, followed it with a tip-jam of his own and a strong drive, then swatted Davis's lay-up.

The Breakers coughed up the ball 11 times in the first half, but their 20-of-33 clip from the floor saw them move ahead 49-47 at the main break.

The turnovers continued to mount as the home side fell behind by nine in the third, before Jackson-Cartwright hit a prayer from just inside half-court on the three-quarter-time buzzer to reduce the Kings' cushion to 74-68.

Jackson-Cartwight continued to thrive at the start of the fourth, before finishing Sydney off in style.

"Just gut-wrenching," Kings coach Brian Goorjian said.

"Full credit to them - they competed and executed better down the back stretch than we did.

"We've got to start finding a way to win games like this."