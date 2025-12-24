No Christmas cheer for Cairns as 36ers extend NBL lead

The Adelaide 36ers were too good for the Cairns Taipans at home on Christmas Eve (14:33)

Adelaide get early Christmas present with win over Cairns (14:33)

Open Extended Reactions

The Adelaide 36ers have tightened their grip on top spot in the NBL, unwrapping a clinical 93-73 win over Cairns.

In front of 10,006 fans on Christmas Eve -- the 32nd consecutive sellout at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre -- the Sixers swept all seven points on offer to also bolster their Ignite Cup hopes.

Bryce Cotton paired 22 points -- albeit at a ragged 27% -- with 11 assists, while big Nick Rakocevic underlined the 36ers' enviable depth by coming off the bench to post 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Captain Sam Waardenburg scored 19 points and Andrew Andrews had 15 for the Taipans, whose talisman, ex-Sixer Jack McVeigh, was held to just nine points on 4-of-14 shooting.

"Super proud of our team," 36ers coach Mike Wells said.

"(It was) one of our more complete, business-like efforts.

"We won every quarter -- and the last time I checked my maths, if you win every quarter, you can't lose the game."

Waardenburg was prolific early as Cairns raced ahead 8-2 before Adelaide's reserves subbed in and restored order.

The Adelaide 36ers have tightened their grip on top spot in the NBL, unwrapping a clinical 93-73 win over Cairns. Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Unsung Matt Kenyon and Rakocevic piloted an 11-0 rush to help the 36ers to a 23-21 quarter-time lead.

The Sixers' second unit continued to thrive in the second period, Isaac White's perimeter shooting and Rakocevic's offensive rebounding pushing the home side's lead to 46-33.

The Taipans responded with a 9-2 burst before the lively Rakocevic's tip-in on the halftime horn put Adelaide in front 50-42.

Andrews and Waardenburg got off the chain early in the third to have Cairns sniffing a Yuletide miracle, the gap slashed to 57-54.

That was as close as they got.

The 36ers finished the term strongly, highlighted by Rakocevic's thunderous dunk on Kyrin Galloway, to pull clear 73-61 at the final break before dominating the final period 20-12.

"We had a lot of good looks that didn't drop for us," Taipans coach Adam Forde said.

"Our margin of error is pretty small.

"When we have too many self-inflicted wounds as well as some good looks that don't go in, Adelaide have just go many weapons that they can exploit it."