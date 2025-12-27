Harrison heroics not enough as Melbourne beat Bullets

Brisbane's Javon Freeman-Liberty nails the free-throw before collecting the rock on the turnover and hitting a remarkable buzzer-beater to end the half. (0:32)

Melbourne United have overcome a monster game from star centre Tyrell Harrison to post a thrilling 92-87 NBL win over the Brisbane Bullets.

United were on track for an easy victory in Saturday night's match in Brisbane after opening up a 17-point lead late in the second quarter.

But a 15-2 run inspired by Harrison to start the fourth term resulted in the Bullets opening up a four-point lead with five minutes remaining.

However, Brisbane's scoring dried up from that point on as Melbourne ended the game with a 10-1 run to snare the win

Harrison finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in an inspirational display for a losing cause, while Javon Freeman-Liberty (21 points, seven rebounds) and Terry Taylor (15 points, six assists) also battled hard for the home side.

Chris Goulding produced a hot first half for Melbourne on the way to 19 points for the match, while Tyson Walker (16 points, seven steals) and Kyle Bowen (14 points, eight rebounds) were hugely influential.

Former Bullet Tanner Krebs made two crucial three-pointers on the way to 12 points for the match.

Melbourne only scored 12 points in the final quarter, but their defence in the last five minutes was excellent.

"It's not the prettiest quarter offensively when you score 12 points," Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman said after the win, which improved the team's record to 15-7.

"Lots to clean up in execution for us."

Melbourne entered the match having lost five of their past six games, while Brisbane (6-15) were fresh off their first win under interim coach Darryl McDonald - a 99-85 victory over NZ.

Goulding scored 12 of Melbourne's first 15 points in a hot personal start to the match, with his haul including 2-of-2 from long range.

Walker tallied four steals in the opening quarter alone as Melbourne edged out to a 27-22 lead.

Goulding had 17 points by midway through the second quarter as Melbourne unleashed a 14-0 run to open up a 15-point lead.

The margin extended to 17 points late in the quarter before Brisbane brought it back to 59-45 by halftime.

It would have been even less, but Freeman-Liberty's long-range buzzer beater was waved away after it was deemed the clock -- which started at 0.8 seconds -- should have been activated sooner given the in-bound pass had been tipped by a defender.

However, there was no denying Harrison's three-quarter-time buzzer-beater, with the centre registering his first three-pointer of the season to reduce the margin to nine points at the final change.

Harrison's rare three-pointer proved to be inspiring, with a fan hitting a halftime wonder shot during the break to win $10,000.

The start of the fourth quarter was the Harrison show, with the 26-year-old producing a huge dunk and then pulling off a series of blocks as Brisbane went on a 15-2 run to snatch a 86-82 lead, before Melbourne hit back.