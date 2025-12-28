Bryce leads Adelaide to another 'Cotton Cup' victory

A dominant third quarter sees the Adelaide 36ers notch a commanding win over the Perth Wildcats. (1:44)

Perth have been unable to exact revenge on NBL ladder leaders Adelaide, with big gun Bryce Cotton again starring against his former team to bank a 95-84 victory.

The Wildcats arrived in Adelaide for their Sunday afternoon clash determined to make amends after letting an 18-point three-quarter-time lead slip to lose by one in their round 11 clash this month.

And building a 14-point lead midway through the first quarter, they appeared destined to do some damage in front of a record crowd of 10,041 at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

But the 36ers, who have only lost once in their past 11 matches and just four times for the season, found their groove and built into the match, which was dubbed the Cotton Cup.

Cotton signed a three-year deal with Adelaide this year after nine seasons with Perth.

Adelaide narrowed a nine-point quarter-time deficit to trail 49-46 at halftime, and the home side then showed their class in a dominant third quarter.

Five-time league MVP Cotton added 10 points from his game-high haul of 36 to help Adelaide push the lead out to 75-58, the hosts hitting the last 14 points of the quarter.

Securing their 10th home win of the season, Flynn Cameron and Dejan Vasiljevic also both finished with 17 points.

Perth's quest to shut down the American-born maestro wasn't helped with the loss of David Duke Jr after only three minutes, with the guard hyper-extending his elbow after getting his arm caught as he went up for a rebound.

He could be set for a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Wildcats big man Kristian Doolittle was unable to replicate his 30-point form against Tasmania, with the forward tallying 18 points, which still topped his team's scoring.

He also added six rebounds and three assists.