JackJumpers roll sluggish Phoenix for rare home NBL win

Power forward Majok Deng has helped the Tasmania JackJumpers savour a rare win at home after holding off the high-flying South East Melbourne Phoenix in a thriller, winning 87-84.

Previously a fortress, the JackJumpers have struggled in the Apple Isle this season, winning only two from 10 heading into Monday night's NBL showdown.

Their last loss was particularly brutal, going down by one point in overtime in their Boxing Day clash with the New Zealand Breakers.

But Tasmania took advantage of a sluggish Phoenix side, who were coming off a nine-day break, to bank a valuable victory, with the athletic Deng finding some timely form.

Bryce Hamilton in action for the JackJumpers. Photo by Simon Sturzaker/Getty Images

The 32-year-old scored nine points, including two from long range, to help the JackJumpers skip out to a 23-15 quarter-time lead.

Bryce Hamilton then got in on the act, contributing 12 points for the half, with the hosts pushing the lead out to 16 points - 49-33 - by the main break despite the best efforts of Phoenix sharpshooter Nathan Sobey.

Sobey tried to rally his side, but they only managed 10 from 35 from the field, converting just two from 11 three-point attempts, while they also had nine turnovers.

The visitors, who were second on the ladder heading into the match, finally found some rhythm in the third quarter and pegged the deficit back to 10 points.

With David Johnson fouled out, the Phoenix threatened to cause a boilover when Sobey slotted his fifth three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining for a 85-84 scoreline.

But Sobey then fouled Deng, who made two crucial free throws.

South East Melbourne took a time-out with 1.8 seconds left on the clock and set the play, but former Melbourne United star Ian Clark, in his first match with his new team, was unable to get the winning score.

Deng finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Phoenix skipper Sobey had a game-high 27 points.