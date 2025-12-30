Kings thrash Bullets for six-game winning streak

The Sydney Kings produced another commanding display, defeating the Brisbane Bullets by 25 points. (1:44)

The Sydney Kings will enter 2026 as the NBL's hottest team after their 95-70 belting of the Brisbane Bullets confirmed a six-game winning streak.

The Kings' ongoing run of victories is their longest since their 2022/23 championship season, with Xavier Cooks (20 points, five rebounds) and Kendric Davis (14 points, seven assists) starring in the latest triumph.

The visiting Bullets led for only one minute, five seconds on Tuesday, unable to compete with a team finally delivering consistently on the potential of its star-studded roster.

After going into quarter time up nine points, the Kings began the second term on an 11-2 run and never looked likely being chased down after that.

Kouat Noi of the Kings after a basket. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Their lead ballooned to 31 points in the third quarter before Brian Goorjian began putting his stars on ice.

Sydney looked almost unstoppable in transition, locked down the paint far better than the Bullets and had many more scoring threats in their starting five.

Cooks reached 20 points for the third time in the Kings' past four games.

In one particularly memorable first-quarter play, the forward blocked ex-NBA player Alex Ducas before streaking away for a one-handed dunk in transition.

Cooks was fouled tipping into the basket in the final seconds of the first half, landing a free throw for a then-game high 21-point lead.

Gun American guard Davis was particularly lethal shooting from mid-range and led all comers for assists.

The Bullets didn't help themselves, stepping out of bounds twice and giving up a crosscourt violation as part of 17 turnovers for the game.

Brisbane are now 1-3 under interim coach Darryl McDonald and will slip to last on the ladder if Cairns upset South East Melbourne tomorrow.

Second unit wing Sam McDaniel led the way for the Bullets with 18 points.

The arrival of mid-season import signing Hunter Maldonado cannot come soon enough.

The Kings face the Adelaide 36ers for another litmus test, having defeated the ladder leaders in overtime earlier this month.