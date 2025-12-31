Sobey stars as Phoenix run down wasteful Taipans

Emotions spilled over in the second quarter with the Illawarra Hawks and Tasmania JackJumpers both receiving technical fouls following an on-court altercation. (1:01)

Nathan Sobey filled his boots against his former club as Cairns gave up an 11-point lead in a 111-96 loss to South East Melbourne.

The former Taipans development player and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist hit a tough triple in the final seconds to cap a 31-point, 10 assist and four-steal performance that featured no turnovers.

The Phoenix trailed 28-21 at quarter-time as Jack McVeigh (26 points on 70 per cent shooting) fired and the bottom-of-the-table Taipans threatened a boilover.

But the host's wastefulness hurt them, the Taipans committing 22 turnovers as the Phoenix dragged the deficit to four at halftime before dominating the second half.

Joh Brown III had five steals to go with his 12 points while Taipans guard Andrew Andrews (17 points, nine assists, seven rebounds) made six turnovers and McVeigh added five.

The Taipans briefly threatened a final-quarter comeback before Phoenix centre Jordan Hunter (19 points, five rebounds) scrambled hard in mid-court to force a turnover and Sobey slammed it home to end any hope.

Phoenix improved to 14-7 and third while the Taipans (5-16) remain last, one win behind Brisbane.

Owen Foxwell (17 points, six assist, five rebounds) was a menace while Wes Iwundu (15 points, five rebounds) ensured all five starters stuffed the stats sheet.

Sam Waardenburg (22 points, six rebounds) added another highlight to his dunk reel but it was brief respite for the crowd while they lost touch as the game progressed.

Victory was Phoenix's first in two Ignite Cup in-season tournament fixtures while the Taipans have lost all three of theirs.