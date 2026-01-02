Sixers turn to unlikely hero in win over Kings

A powerful take to the rim from Isaac Humphries sets the tone early in the game. (0:25)

Unlikely hero Flynn Cameron had a career-best night as the ladder-leading Adelaide 36ers made a statement in the NBL title race with an 85-79 win over Sydney.

Bryce Cotton never quite got going under close attention, but Cameron stepped up in front of a sold-out Adelaide crowd on Friday night, posting 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting to end the Kings' six-game winning streak.

Cameron's tally included 6-of-7 shooting from long range - three of those triples in a decisive last-quarter contribution - on a night when most others struggled from three-point territory.

Kendric Davis (26 points) fed off the jeers of Sixers fans on his return to Adelaide and looked like Sydney's game-winner, helping the visitors to double-digit leads either side of halftime.

But Cameron, Isaac Humphries (15 points), Zylan Cheatham (eight points, 13 rebounds) and Cotton fought to drag the Sixers back into the contest.

Cotton was often double and triple-teamed, and was restricted to shooting at 32 per cent from the field, but still managed 16 points and 10 assists.

The result was Adelaide's first win over Sydney in three attempts this season, improving their record to 18-4.

The fourth-placed Kings, who were without forward Kouat Noi (illness), slipped to 13-8 and lost defensive star Bul Kuol to a knee injury before halftime.

Tim Soares was in foul trouble throughout but Davis, Matthew Dellavedova (15 points) and Xavier Cooks (11 points, 13 rebounds) gave Sydney the upper hand for long periods.

Davis scored nine first-quarter points on perfect shooting and had 15 by the main break, helping the Kings to a 41-35 advantage.

The lead had been as much as 11 points as Sydney's defence strangled Adelaide, despite Soares' foul trouble and Kuol's injury late in the first half.

The Sixers gradually fought their way back into the contest and a Cotton three to open the scoring in the final period tied the scores.

His next bucket put the home side in front for the first time since the opening quarter - the first of nine lead changes in the last quarter.

Cameron hit three huge triples in the dying stages of a see-sawing contest.

It hung in the balance until Cotton and DJ Vasiljevic triples - either side of a long-range Davis miss - sealed the result in the last minute.

Both teams play again in round 15, with Adelaide visiting the bedraggled Brisbane Bullets on Sunday.

Sydney expect forward Kouat Noi to return from illness in their home clash with South East Melbourne on Monday.