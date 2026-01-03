Bigs fire to keep Hawks' NBL title defence alive

JaVale McGee thunders to the rim and throws it down off the dish from Tyler Harvey. (0:20)

Star import JaVale McGee produced yet another double-double as Illawarra kept the flame of their NBL title defence flickering with a 96-78 thrashing of bogey side Cairns.

Tyler Harvey top-scored with 18 points and Sam Froling added 16 for the Hawks, who pulled clear with a dominant second half in Wollongong on Saturday night.

Justin Tatum's team trailed by four points at halftime -- having conceded 31 points in the second quarter alone -- but outscored the last-placed Taipans 51-29 after the main break.

Three-time NBA champion McGee had 16 points and 10 rebounds in his 15th double-double of the season -- four more than any other player.

More importantly, Illawarra posted back-to-back victories for the second time this season after their New Year's Eve win over Tasmania.

It gave the eighth-placed Hawks an 8-13 record, two wins outside the top six.

McGee and Froling took another step forward in their front-court partnership in the latter's third game back from an Achilles injury, and were among six Hawks scorers in double figures.

"There's a certain joy when we're all sharing the ball, we're playing fast and you don't know who's taking the shot," Harvey told ESPN postgame.

"That's Hawks basketball and we got to that tonight.

"We're doing the right things offensively, and it's not just me scoring.

"We had so many guys in double figures tonight, and if we can keep that going we can get on a little run."

Cairns (5-17) slumped to a fourth straight loss in a tough season despite the efforts of Sam Waardenburg (17 points), while Jack McVeigh scored all 16 of his points in the first half before he went cold.

McGee opened the scoring with a dunk on a lob from Harvey, who was back in the Hawks' starting line-up, and the home team started on a 12-4 run.

But their advantage was just 22-18 at quarter-time despite taking 11 more field-goal attempts to that point.

Cairns pounced, producing their highest-scoring quarter of the season in the second period, and led 49-45 at halftime on the back of hot-handed McVeigh.

The Hawks flipped the script again, starting the second half on a 13-3 streak as the intensity of the contest went up a level.

A repeat offender, Taipans import Andrew Andrews again frustrated coach Adam Forde when he was handed yet another tech foul, this time for disputing his foul on Quentin Peterson.

Illawarra went into party mode in the fourth quarter, dominating from the restart to pull clear for a comfortable win.