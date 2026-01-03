Career-best Magnay shines as JackJumpers topple United

The Tasmania JackJumpers win a huge game over Melbourne United, led by a career-high 27-point performance from Will Magnay. (1:44)

Tasmania captain Will Magnay has produced a career-best performance as his JackJumpers held off Melbourne United for a nine-point win.

The centre picked up 27 points, his best-ever NBL haul, as well as 13 rebounds and three blocks at MyState Bank Arena on Saturday night.

The 84-75 result came a little over a week after Tasmania kept Melbourne to their lowest score of the season.

Magnay, who has battled injury problems throughout his career, spent more than 36 minutes on court -- the first time he's reached that mark in the NBL.

After leading 63-50 heading into the final quarter, Tasmania had some nervous moments when United cut the margin to five inside the last 90 seconds.

Fittingly, Magnay landed a three-pointer with 38 seconds to go to secure the result.

He was helped by fellow big man Josh Bannan (14 points), while Tyson Walker (20) did his best to keep United in the game, and teammate Milton Doyle (14) got some scores late.

Having won their first nine games of the season, United have now lost six of their past eight and drop to third on the ladder, while Tasmania (11-13) are sixth.

Tasmania had their noses in front 19-16 at the end of a tit-for-tat first quarter in which Walker led the way with seven points.

Magnay got going early in the second quarter with eight points in a matter of minutes as the JackJumpers extended their lead for a 44-35 advantage at the main break.

Magnay had 14 points and five rebounds by the midway point, as Tasmania kept Melbourne to their lowest first-half score of the season.

Melbourne shot just two of 11 three-pointers for the half.