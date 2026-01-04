Sydney Kings posted their highest score of the season and powered past Cairns by 42-points (1:41)

Chinese icon Han Xu produced a season-high performance in the WNBL on Sunday but it was overshadowed by a jaw-dropping game winner by one of the league's young stars.

The towering Perth Lynx centre dropped 30 points, with a combination of scoring both inside and beyond the arc, grabbed 14 boards and had a huge, late block as her team's contest with Canberra went down to the wire in the nation's capital.

But it was 2024 WNBA draft pick Nyadiew Puoch, enjoying a breakout game, who produced the heroics as she almost went coast to coast with the scores locked on 74 apiece.

As Ally Wilson passed inside to Xu with 4.2 seconds on the clock, Puoch nabbed the steal then streamed away and knocked down a half court shot to give her side a stunning three-point victory which snapped a seven-game Perth winning run.

With injuries to Olympians Sara Blicavs and Jade Melbourne, Puoch was one of several players who stepped up, her game-winning steal and triple amongst her 23 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 1 block.

The 21-year-old forward was drafted by the Atlanta Dream with pick 12 in the 2024 draft and while she is yet to begin her career in the US, the Dream retain the draft rights to the Melbourne product.