36ers survive first-half scare to ward off Bullets

Top-of-the-table Adelaide 36ers battled hard to secure an 11-point victory over the Brisbane Bullets. (1:43)

Top-of-the-table Adelaide have overcome a clunky first half and staved off the prospect of the biggest upset of the NBL season with a gritty 97-86 win over Brisbane.

The 36ers (19-4) were outscored by the ninth-ranked Bullets (6-18) in each of the first two quarters at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Sunday, before snapping out of their malaise with a 59-41 second half.

Bryce Cotton scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, Flynn Cameron added 18, and Zylan Cheatham flirted with a triple-double, racking up 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Bryce Cotton Despite a quiet first half, Bryce Cotton finished with 23 points in the win over Brisbane. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS) Alex Ducas and Terry Taylor scored 18 apiece for Brisbane, while Hunter Maldonado paired 16 points with nine assists in his first game as a Bullet.

Luckless Brisbane were without big Tyrell Harrison (concussion) and import Javon Freeman-Liberty (hamstring) - on top of the season-ending absences of Casey Prather and Dakota Mathias.

The home side were dealt a further blow when Sam McDaniel exited the contest in the opening term with a calf injury.

Despite being so undermanned and seemingly outmatched, the underdog Bullets showed great energy to burst out of the blocks and lead 20-15 at quarter-time.

They extended their advantage to 45-38 when Ducas drained a massive three on the halftime buzzer after Maldonado stole Cheatham's wayward touchdown pass.

Cotton had just two points on 0-of-5 shooting at the half - hounded relentlessly by McDaniel, briefly, then Brisbane captain Mitch Norton - before belatedly catching fire with a 13-point third period. The 36ers started the quarter with a 10-0 bang to pinch the lead, which they would not relinquish.

Taylor's vicious left-handed dunk on the three-quarter-time bell following a Cotton turnover reduced Adelaide's lead to 68-65 and gave the Bullets a pulse, before Cotton buried his fourth and fifth triples early in the fourth to help the Sixers draw further clear.