Phoenix edge title rivals Kings in NBL shootout

South East Melbourne Phoenix notched a tough road win over the Sydney Kings in the highest scoring game of the season (22:24)

Nathan Sobey top-scored for South East Melbourne as they outlasted Sydney in a 124-117 classic as the NBL's two best defensive teams produced the highest-scoring game of the season.

There were 34 lead changes in the finals-like contest at Qudos Bank Arena on Monday night, with Sobey (26 points) the linchpin as the Phoenix (15-7) laid down a marker against their title rivals.

Jordan Hunter (23 points), Angus Glover (18), Owen Foxwell and DJ Mitchell (both 16) also fired for the visitors, while John Brown was outstanding defensively.

Sydney (13-9) fell short despite 30 points from Kendric Davis, who fouled out with 1:39 left, and suffered a huge blow when they lost former MVP Xavier Cooks to an ankle injury before half-time.

Matthew Dellavedova (20 points, five assists) fought hard and Makuach Maluach, who was in the starting line-up beacuse of Bul Kuol's knee injury, threw down two huge dunks in his 15 points.