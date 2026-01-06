Olgun Uluc believes that Bryce Cotton will be the NBL26 MVP after his incredible season with the Adelaide 36ers. (1:15)

Will Weaver is in advanced talks on a deal to become the next head coach of the Brisbane Bullets, sources told ESPN.

Weaver has been in deep discussions with the Bullets over the past few weeks, which included several in-person meetings with the team's ownership -- led by Jason Levien -- in Washington D.C., sources said.

Once a deal is signed, Weaver would replace Stu Lash, who stepped down as head coach in the middle of December after just eight months in the position. Darryl McDonald is currently serving as the team's interim head coach, and had publicly lobbied to remain in the position. The expectation is that Weaver would step into the position ahead of the 2026-27 NBL season.

Weaver is best known in NBL circles for his time as head coach of the Sydney Kings during the 2019-20 season. During his season at the helm, the Kings were regular season champions, but would end up withdrawing from the 2020 Grand Final series against the Perth Wildcats in March amid concerns about COVID-19.

After leaving the Kings, Weaver was among the frontrunners for the Oklahoma City Thunder head coach position that eventually went to Mark Daigneault, before joining the Houston Rockets as an assistant. He then joined Paris Basketball as head coach, before returning to the NBA ranks. Weaver is held in high esteem among the NBA community, having served as a special assistant to Brett Brown with the Philadelphia 76ers and having held the same position under Kenny Atkinson with the Brooklyn Nets.

Will Weaver (centre) during his stint as Brooklyn Nets assistant. Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Weaver has also spent significant time with the Australian Boomers -- the country's senior men's national team -- as an assistant coach for the 2014 FIBA World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

The Bullets are currently 6-18 on the 2025-26 NBL season, sitting in ninth place on the ladder. A combination of injuries, import recruitment errors, and Lash's competency as head coach -- a move the team has since admitted was the wrong decision -- led to what's expected to be the Bullets' sixth straight season without a playoff appearance.

The signing of Weaver would be a welcome addition for the Bullets, with the Texas-native bringing meaningful head coach experience to the table, as well as a network around the Australian basketball ecosystem that he continued to cultivate even after leaving the NBL.