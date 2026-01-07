Lee back to haunt United as Cairns pinch NBL thriller

Olgun Uluc believes that Bryce Cotton will be the NBL26 MVP after his incredible season with the Adelaide 36ers. (1:15)

Melbourne United's NBL title push is in free-fall after a shock 93-92 loss to an Andrew Andrews-inspired Cairns in Bendigo.

Former Melbourne centre Marcus Lee secured the result for the struggling Taipans (6-17) on Wednesday night, sinking the go-ahead free-throw with seven seconds remaining.

United guard Milton Doyle missed his attempted game-winning jumpshot on the final play.

"One thing that kept popping in my head was, 'You've been to Kentucky, you were born with pressure'," Lee said post-game of his trip to the line.

"So that was the easy part."

Jack McVeigh and captain Sam Waardenburg each delivered 20 points for Cairns, while import Andrews had one of his best games in orange with 13 points and 13 assists.

Andrew Andrews of the Taipans in action against United. Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Kyrin Galloway (13 points) was also important early.

Melbourne (15-9) have now lost seven of their past nine games and fell short despite a season-high 27 points from veteran sharpshooter Chris Goulding.

Doyle (15 points) and Finn Delany (14) also impressed for a United team that dominated the offensive rebound count (17-3) and took 27 more shots, but failed to make it count.

Cairns were beaten by a combined 62 points in their previous two encounters with Melbourne and coughed up 16 turnovers, but shot the ball at 61.5 per cent from the field.

The Taipans signalled their intentions early, going 4-of-6 from long range to post their highest first-quarter score of the season and held a 29-22 buffer despite Waardenburg spending time off the court after heavy contact from Daniels.

But it was all Melbourne early in the second as Doyle hit a pair of triples on a 13-2 run that gave the hosts momentum, setting up a narrow 45-43 lead at half-time.

Taipans coach Adam Forde was handed a tech foul when he took exception to a non-call, after Andrews seemingly copped an accidental blow to the groin from Tyson Walker.

Goulding hit a pair of triples in Melbourne's 10-2 start to the third quarter but Cairns wouldn't go away, with McVeigh dropping 11 points for the term.

He gave the visitors a narrow 74-72 lead with a big three in the shadows of three-quarter time.

But emotion got the better of teammate Admiral Schofield, who was called for an off-ball foul on Goulding and blew up at the refs.

Schofield was immediately hit with a tech foul and then tossed out of the game.

The teams traded blows in the last quarter and United missed a huge chance to take the lead in the final minute when Finn Delany's pass to a wide-open Jesse Edwards missed the target.

The Taipans raced up the other end where Andrews dished off to Lee, who was fouled, and sunk the first of his two free-throws to put his team in front.