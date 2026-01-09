Olgun Uluc believes that Bryce Cotton will be the NBL26 MVP after his incredible season with the Adelaide 36ers. (1:15)

The threat of a cyclone in Far North Queensland has forced the postponement of Cairns' NBL clash with rivals Brisbane.

Saturday's clash between the league's bottom two sides at the Cairns Convention Centre was postponed on Friday due to the forced closure of the venue.

Forecasters expect a slow-moving low to cross the coast between Cairns and Ayr - about a 400km span - on Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.

The NBL is yet to announce a new date for the clash.

Both sides have battled this year, with the Taipans (6-17) and Bullets (6-18) two wins behind the eighth-placed New Zealand (8-15).