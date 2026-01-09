Olgun Uluc believes that Bryce Cotton will be the NBL26 MVP after his incredible season with the Adelaide 36ers. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

The Kings arrived at Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday without two of their most important players - defensive menace Kuol (knee) and former league MVP Cooks (ankle) - and coming off two straight losses to be just clinging to fourth spot on the NBL ladder.

What they would deliver was a complete domination of the Breakers, winning by 41 points, with the second quarter summing up the contest.

New Zealand went more than six minutes without scoring, while either side of quarter-time Sydney went on a 22-0 run before outscoring the Breakers 27-4 to be leading by 29 points at halftime.

In the second quarter, the Breakers scored just four points while shooting 2-of-20 from the field, including missing all 10 three-point attempts.

They also didn't get up a single free-throw, while coughing up seven turnovers.

Kendric Davis was superb on the attack for the Kings. Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

There was no mercy from the Kings in the second half either as they cruised to the 41-point win to improve to 14-9 and close in on the third-placed Melbourne United (15-9), who they host on Sunday.

Kouat Noi already had 13 points and six rebounds in the first half for Sydney to set the tone on his way to 18 and seven for the game, with Tim Soares also standing tall in the absence of Cooks for 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Tyler Robertson moved into the starting five for 14 points with 4-of-7 three-point shooting. Jaylin Galloway contributed 16 points and seven rebounds, Makuach Maluach 15 points and seven boards, and Kendric Davis largely took a back seat with 10 points and seven assists.

With their season prospects slipping away for New Zealand (8-15), there was precious little to like as they shot 34 per cent while going 6-of-37 from downtown and only having 10 free-throw attempts.

Next Star Karim Lopez top-scored with 11 points and five rebounds, with Izaiah Brockington adding 10 points.

Gun point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright highlighted their woes with three points and four turnovers with 1-of-9 shooting.