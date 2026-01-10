NBL confirms rescheduled Taipans-Bullets clash

The Sydney Kings handed the New Zealand Breakers a 41-point thrashing to cling on to fourth on the NBL standings (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Cairns will host NBL rivals Brisbane on Monday in a clash that was postponed because of the threat of a cyclone in Far North Queensland.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the contest between the league's bottom two sides at the Cairns Convention Centre was postponed indefinitely on Friday due to the forced closure of the venue.

On Saturday, the NBL confirmed the Taipans will host the Bullets on Monday night, tipping off at 7.30pm AEDT (6.30pm local).

The decision came as forecasters expected a slow-moving tropical low to make landfall near Townsville -- about 280km south of Cairns -- early on Sunday.

Both Queensland teams have battled this season, with the Taipans (6-17) and Bullets (6-18) sitting two wins behind the eighth-placed New Zealand (8-15) and out of playoffs contention.