Next Star Karim Lopez shone as New Zealand drove another dagger into Illawarra's title defence and rebooted their own NBL playoffs push with a tense 101-96 road win.

Embarrassed in a 41-point home thrashing from Sydney two days earlier, the Breakers had a point to prove in Wollongong on Sunday as both sides sought to keep their season alive.

Petteri Koponen's side hung on in the final seconds when a crucial over-and-back call went against Hawks import Tyler Harvey, and Rob Baker sealed the result from the foul line.

Harvey hit some big shots down the stretch, but couldn't drag his side over the line as the Breakers kept their cool when it mattered.

Lopez scored an important reverse lay-up, and his teammates nailed their last six free-throw attempts.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright had 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead New Zealand (9-15) in a win that kept them in touch with sixth-placed Tasmania (12-13) in the hunt for post-season action.

Sam Mennenga (21 points) and Izaiah Brockington (20) also stood tall, and Baker responded to public criticism from coach Koponen with 17 points and six rebounds.

Mexican teenager Lopez - projected as a first-round NBA draft pick this year - had 16 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds in an influential display.

"We're not that bad a team like we showed last time against Sydney, and this is a great way to respond," Koponen said.

"We were much better. The energy, the fight - everything was there.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but at least you want to see that competitiveness every time, and we came here to compete."

Illawarra slipped to 8-15 after an error-riddled performance, in which they coughed up 19 turnovers.

The Hawks fought back from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to give themselves a chance, but fittingly it was Harvey's turnover from an in-bounds pass with six seconds left that sealed their fate when his foot crossed the halfway line.

It was the Breakers' third win over Illawarra this season, following one-sided hammerings by 29 and 42 points earlier in the campaign.

"They just want it more," Hawks coach Justin Tatum said.

"It's unfortunate that my team doesn't show the same resilience against anyone - not just New Zealand, but anyone who has a chance to find a way to beat us in certain areas.

"They just came out and wanted it more. I don't think they're overly more talented or made more shots.

"They just try to find ways to win the game, and that's what they've done."

Quentin Peterson (22 points), Will Hickey, Daniel Grida and Harvey (14 each) led Illawarra's scoring.

Hickey was central to an 11-0 Hawks run during the third quarter that breathed life into the contest, and was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Lopez that earned both players warning from the referees.