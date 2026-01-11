Delly hurt as emotion-charged Kings hold off United

The Kings secured a solid victory against Melbourne United, with Jaylin Galloway delivering a career-best performance. (1:42)

Matthew Dellavedova's latest head knock has added to the Sydney Kings' injury woes in an emotion-charged 97-94 NBL win over Melbourne United.

Jaylin Galloway led the Kings with a career-high 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting at Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday.

His tally included a perfect 5-of-5 from long range, while import guard Kendric Davis was every bit as influential with 23 points and six assists.

The result meant Sydney (15-9) leapfrogged Melbourne (15-10) into third place on the ladder with their eighth win in their past 10 games.

Matthew Dellavedova of the Kings is helped from the court. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

But it wasn't confirmed until United shooter Chris Goulding missed his last-ditch attempt to tie the scores, with the buzzer sparking passionate celebrations led by Sydney coach Brian Goorjian.

"It was just raw emotion," Goorjian said.

"When you're coaching, the thing is to be yourself and I'm active on the sideline, but I try to stay controlled and teach, and after the game shake hands.

"But there was just too much spinning through me. I'm so proud of where our guys went tonight."

There are serious concerns for Dellavedova after the veteran guard took two head knocks in the same incident while being guarded by Melbourne's NBA prospect Dash Daniels.

The first was an accidental blow from Daniels' hip, which caused the 35-year-old Kings star to fall and hit his head on the floor.

Dellavedova, who has a long history of concussion issues, was assessed on-court and helped to the change room, and sat out the rest of the game.

"There's no report on that," Goorjian said post-game.

"Door closed, they're dealing with that.

"We'll see, but at this point he's going through assessment right now."

Sydney were already without starters Xavier Cooks (ankle - TBC) and Bul Kuol (knee - season), with Jason Spurgin (foot) and Keli Leaupepe (knee) also on the long-term injury list.

But they gritted their teeth and outlasted a faltering Melbourne outfit that has now lost eight of 10 games since November's FIBA international break.

Jesse Edwards had a big first three quarters for United with 23 points and eight rebounds, but was blunted in the final period.

Goulding had 21 points and Tyson Walker added 16.

Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman felt his team squandered a great opportunity against a short-handed Kings team that played less than 48 hours earlier in Auckland.

"It's not good enough," Vickerman said.

A tight first half ended with Sydney edging 56-48 clear at the main break despite 16 points from Edwards and the loss of Dellavedova.

The playmaker scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting before he was sidelined by the collision with Daniels midway through the second period.

Sydney's lead grew to 10 points late in the third quarter and they were never headed, holding Melbourne at bay in a tense finish.

Goulding had the chance to send the game into overtime but couldn't land his difficult shot on the buzzer.