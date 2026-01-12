36ers part ways with import Troy Brown Jr.

Olgun Uluc believes that Bryce Cotton will be the NBL26 MVP after his incredible season with the Adelaide 36ers. (1:15)

The Adelaide 36ers have parted ways with import Troy Brown Jr., the team announced on Monday.

Brown Jr. was a midseason signing for the 36ers - joining the team as an injury replacement - but Recently approached the team about his desire to return home to the U.S. for personal reasons.

Both parties subsequently agreed to a termination of Brown Jr.'s contract.

Troy Brown Jnr inn action for the 36ers. Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images

"Troy has been nothing but professional since arriving in November but we respect his want to head home and thank him for what he brought to our group," 36ers General Manager of Basketball Matt Weston said.

"We will move quickly to find a suitable replacement for the remainder of the season."

The 36ers plan to sign a replacement for Brown Jr. According to the NBL's guidelines, the team must register its new player before their January 18 game against the South East Melbourne Phoenix. That player must then be suited up no later than the 36ers' January 25 game against the Sydney Kings, in order for him to meet the league's seven-game criteria to be eligible for the playoffs.

In 13 games for the 36ers, Brown Jr. averaged 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, shooting 29.3% from the field and 24.3% from 3PT.

Prior to joining the 36ers, Brown was coming off a short stint in Puerto Rico. He is best known for his six years in the NBA, where he played 356 games, primarily for the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards. The 6'7 wing -- who was the 15th overall pick by the Wizards in the 2018 NBA Draft -- had a prominent season with the Lakers over the 2022-23 campaign, where he averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and earned minutes over the playoffs.

The 36ers are currently atop the NBL ladder with a 19-5 record. The team's next game is against the Phoenix, set to take place in Perth on Sunday as part of HoopsFest.