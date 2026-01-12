Open Extended Reactions

John Jenkins -- a 6'4 American shooting guard - has agreed to a deal with the Adelaide 36ers, sources told ESPN.

Jenkins will join the 36ers as a replacement for Troy Brown Jr., who the team mutually parted ways with on Monday afternoon.

Jenkins most recently played for CS Vâlcea 1924 in Romania, averaging 23.8 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the three-point line (8.2 3PA). The 34-year-old is best known for his time in the NBA, where he played 171 games, primarily with the Atlanta Hawks, who drafted him with the 23rd overall pick in 2012.

The deal was negotiated between the 36ers and Jenkins' agent Charles Misuraca of SLASH over the past 24 hours.

The 36ers are currently atop the NBL ladder with a 19-5 record. The team's next game is against the South East Melbourne Phoenix, set to take place in Perth on Sunday as part of HoopsFest.

Through Jenkins' six seasons in the NBA - playing for the Hawks, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards - he averaged 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, shooting 36.7% from downtown.

Following his NBA career, Jenkins played professionally in China, Spain, Israel, and Puerto Rico, shooting above 40% from beyond the three-point line the majority of his time abroad.

Jenkins has consistently been part of USA Basketball in qualifying windows since 2017, playing under 36ers head coach Mike Wells, who's served as an assistant coach for the program on multiple occasions.

Once the 36ers terminated Brown Jr.'s contract, they were required to register a new player before their January 18 game against the Phoenix. Jenkins must be suited up no later than the 36ers' January 25 game against the Sydney Kings, in order for him to meet the league's seven-game criteria to be eligible for the playoffs.

The expectation, sources said, is that Jenkins may join the 36ers in Perth for HoopsFest.