Sources: Torrey Craig to join Sydney Kings

Torrey Craig is in advanced talks with the Sydney Kings on a deal for the remainder of the 2025-26 NBL season, sources told ESPN.

Craig is set to join the Kings as a replacement for Bul Kuol, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in early January.

The 6'5 forward spent three seasons in the NBL from 2014 to 2017, playing for both the Cairns Taipans and Brisbane Bullets. Over the 2016-17 NBL season with the Bullets, Craig averaged 15.2 points per game, and was named the NBL's Best Defensive Player.

Craig would ultimately leverage his play in the NBL into a fruitful NBA career, where he played 458 games over eight seasons, suiting up for the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Boston Celtics.

Craig's most productive season in the NBA came during his 2022-23 campaign with the Suns, where he averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.5% from downtown.

The Kings had until their January 15 game against the Brisbane Bullets to register a new player, so they're set to sign Craig prior to that deadline. Craig is required to suit up in seven regular season games in order to be eligible for the playoffs; in order to meet that criteria, the 35-year-old will need to be in uniform for the Kings' Jan. 25 game against the Adelaide 36ers.

Under head coach Brian Goorjian, the Kings are sitting in third place on the NBL ladder with a 15-9 record. They have won eight of their last 10 games.

The Kings' next game is against the Brisbane Bullets on Jan. 15, as part of HoopsFest.