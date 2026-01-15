Sydney Kings posted their highest score of the season and powered past Cairns by 42-points (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

An absorbing battle between a global star and an Aussie rookie headlined WNBL action on the opening night of HoopsFest.

Perth's Chinese import Han Xu and Bendigo rookie centre Kelsey Rees produced one of the individual matchups of the season as the Lynx took down the ladder-leading Spirit in an 85-81 thriller at Perth's RAC Arena.

With Xu measuring it at 211cm and Rees conceding 15cm, their battle inside was one of strength, physicality and smarts.

Rees, 23, took the honours on the stat sheet with 15 points, while Xu registered a 14-point-10-rebound double-double.

An absorbing battle between a global star and an Aussie rookie headlined WNBL action on the opening night of HoopsFest. James Worsfold/Getty Images

Stars from both sides shone as the curtain lifted on the festival of hoops with a quartet of Paris Olympians stepping up on the big stage.

Ally Wilson drained 26 points in a sublime MVP performance, Anneli Maley dominated at both ends with another trademark double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) with Amy Atwell (13 points) making some big shots.

For the Spirit, league MVP favourite Isobel Borlase had 19 points and 10 boards of her own.

Tonight's result moved Perth to 14 wins, equal with Townsville, with the Lynx back on court on Tuesday night hosting the Fire in another salivating top-three clash.