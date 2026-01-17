Taipans star demands consistency over NBL calls

Open Extended Reactions

Cairns Taipans guard Andrew Andrews has demanded more consistency from officials after controversy blew up during his side's NBL defeat to the New Zealand Breakers in Perth's HoopsFest.

All season, Andrews has been left frustrated with the lack of calls he gets, and the issue blew up spectacularly at Perth's RAC Arena on Saturday when his Taipans coach Adam Forde protested over his treatment and got thrown out of the game by officials.

During his side's 104-86 defeat, Andrews had been attacking the basket and took a heavy hit to the head from New Zealand's Max Darling which went unpunished.

That proved the last straw for both Andrews and his coach, who blew his top.

Andrew Andrews of the Taipans has called out the officiating in the NBL. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Andrews had already arrived in Perth with plenty of frustration after Monday's match when he struggled to get to the foul line and saw Brisbane's Hunter Maldonado alone attempt 18 free throws while Cairns only got 12 in total.

He was then called for two early fouls against the Breakers and when he got whacked in the second quarter, it was either him or his coach who were going to make their feelings known.

"I'm pretty calm and throughout the season I've been talking to the refs a lot and part of that's because I'm new, but I've played basically in every league in the world," Andrews said.

"The only thing I ask for as a player is consistency on both ends -- and that's what I haven't figured out how to kinda gather here.

"I heard this was a physical league when I got here and it seems to be physical, so my frustrations just come from some of the fouls I pick up versus some of the things that kinda happen to me.

"I'm trying to distinguish where the line gets drawn. Even against Melbourne, I get hit in the groin and they reviewed it, and no call.

"I'm still trying to gather how the game is being called and there doesn't seem to be any consistency on how the game is being called."

Forde says he has been told that the lack of calls that go in Andrews' favour is because his reputation proceeds him.