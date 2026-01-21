Phoenix flex attacking muscle in win over Breakers

Open Extended Reactions

South East Melbourne Phoenix are eyeing top spot on the NBL ladder after riding the highest-scoring first half of the 40-minute era to a 123-116 win over the New Zealand Breakers.

Mid-season import signing Ian Clark (24 points) top-scored after teammate Wes Iwundu (23 points) starred for the league's best attacking side earlier on Wednesday night.

Clark was instrumental during a 15-2 second-quarter run that opened up a buffer for the Phoenix, who hit 12 of 20 three-point attempts to the main change.

With the Australian Open in full swing 25km away, franchise co-owner Nick Kyrgios was up and about courtside as the Phoenix stormed to a 74-54 half-time lead.

Nathan Sobey celebrates with Ian Clark. Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

They ended with 18 of 42 three-point attempts for the game

But led by one of the league's most improved players in Sam Mannenga, the Breakers never lay down, cutting a lead that had ballooned to 25 points down to five in the final quarter.

Mannenga (28 points, five rebounds) had one of the highlight plays on a night of attacking prowess with a brutal poster dunk on Phoenix big man Jordan Hunter.

The lead was only six points when Mannenga looped a pass up for Carlin Davison to slam down an ally-oop in fourth quarter.

NBL MVP candidate Nathan Sobey made a successful return from illness to add 17 points and seven assists, attacking the paint with his usual aplomb.

He hit a vital three-pointer as the final five minutes of the game approached to push the lead back to nine points and the Phoenix held on.

The Phoenix could sit atop the ladder by the end of the weekend if they beat Cairns and ladder-leading Adelaide, on a two-game losing streak, fall to the Breakers and Sydney.

But the loss is a blow to the Breakers' hopes of keeping in touch with the play-in bracket.

The seventh-placed New Zealand side are now two wins behind sixth-placed Tasmania and have played one more game.