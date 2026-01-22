JackJumpers suffer two more injuries in loss to Kings

Kendric Davis dropped a career high 40-points in the Sydney Kings win over Tassie JackJumpers at home (1:44)

Already down Will Magnay, the Tasmania JackJumpers lost Majok Deng and Bryce Hamilton to injuries in an 11-point loss to the Sydney Kings.

Kendric Davis has scored a career-high 40 points as the Sydney Kings notched a 105-94 NBL win over the Tasmania JackJumpers, whose disappointing night was further sullied by injuries to Bryce Hamilton and Majok Deng.

Deng went into concussion protocols when his head slammed into the floor just 52 seconds into Thursday's clash at Qudos Bank Arena, before Hamilton exited with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter after hurting his right leg on an awkward landing.

The double-blow came on the back of the revelation that star centre Will Magnay will not play again this season because of a fractured toe.

Davis buried 6-of-11 three-pointers and dished out eight assists, while Tim Soares had 16 for the Kings, who are dealing with their own injury issues, headlined by Xavier Cooks (ankle) and Matthew Dellavedova (concussion).

Torrey Craig made his return to the NBL after 3267 days. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

New Kings import Torrey Craig, playing his first NBL game since 2017 after spending the past eight seasons in the NBA, scored 12 in his return.

Deng's injury clearly rattled Tasmania early, Sydney scoring 10 straight points amid an overall 20-4 run to charge ahead 20-8.

Tyler Robertson's circus-trick tip-in on the quarter-time bell gave the Kings a 26-14 advantage.

It couldn't have been a worse quarter for the JackJumpers who shot just 5-of-16, coughed up six turnovers and conceded six offensive rebounds.

Davis got rolling in the second stanza, while Soares continued to prove a menace inside against Tasmania's undermanned front court.

When Davis nailed a long step-back jumper on the halftime horn, Sydney were well in front, 52-36.

The Kings' cushion blew out to 68-47 when Craig's athletic rejection of Anthony Drmic ended in a Davis triple.

Davis poured in 14 for the term - including four threes - and had 30 at three-quarter time, at which point Sydney led 83-64.

A Kouat Noi three-pointer pushed the margin out to 92-69, before the Jackies finished with an honourable flourish.