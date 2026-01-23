'Had that underdog spirit': Flames channel Tiana Mangakahia in emotional Pink Hoops game

The Sydney Flames will embrace Tiana Mangakahia and "play like T" when they host finals-bound Perth on Sunday.

The fourth Pink Hoops game, a Sydney Flames/Kings double header fundraiser by the Hoops Capital for the McGrath Foundation, will have even more meaning and emotion this season following the death of Mangakahia last September.

With a 6-14 record, the Flames are the ultimate underdog against a Lynx lineup headlined by 211cm Chinese superstar Han Xu.

Keely Froling, friend and Mangakahia's former captain, says the scene is perfectly set.

"T had that underdog mentality and she'd really love this. She'd take the challenge on head first and try and score 20 points, all on Han Xu," she said.

"We will definitely talk about that (her attitude) before the game and go in with the same attitude and hopefully come out with the win."

Coach Renae Garlepp wants the Flames to embrace their inner 'T'.

"Before the game, in the changerooms it will be about 'today we can just be her, fight until the end, have an immense amount of confidence and just have fun while we're doing it' that would be a great honour.

"Let's just be her today."

Mangakahia's presence surrounds the Flames every day.

Her No.5 is in the middle of a pink heart on the Flames and Kings jerseys and adorns the court at the front of the Flames bench at home games. The first seat on the bench is left vacant for the 30-year-old who fought breast cancer three times.

"We still talk about her as a team, that's a really nice aspect for us. We laugh when someone accidently sits on her seat on the bench, we say 'Don't sit on Tiana!." Froling explains.

"I don't know if I've quite processed it all yet. Sunday will be emotional, her family will all be there which is awesome. Before the first game of the season they played a tribute to her, we didn't know and it really hit hard.

"But T would love it. She would love all the attention she'd be getting but also be very appreciative and grateful of everything that is being done to honour her and raise funds for others with cancer."

Mangakahia and Garlepp were assistant coaches together for two seasons, plying their trade under veteran mentor Guy Molloy.

Tiana Mangakahia [c] died in September 2025 after a battle with breast cancer Mark Evans/Getty Images

When Molloy and the Flames parted ways last November, Garlepp was flung into the interim role and, while still grieving Mangakahia, didn't have her counsel, support and trust to lean on.

But she knew how her great mate would feel and what she'd say. Mangakahia's mother Cynthia relayed that in a message when Garlepp was appointed.

"Tiana was the person I'd call and I wish I could share this all with her," Garlepp says.

"When I was away coaching the Gems at the World Cup last year, T watched every single game and she was so proud, so invested and so supportive but also my favourite thing about her was that she just bloody called things out as they were. If I messed up or she didn't like something, she sure as hell told me!"

Mangakahia was passionate and unapologetically herself and in doing so inspired others to be the same.

"I'll do everything in my power to keep her legacy alive. We spent two years together at the Flames and every single day I live that whether I look at her chair, the courts or I stupidly see the mop we used to clean the floors with in our first year," Garlepp says.

"The hardest part - I can't tell you how many times something happens and I go to call or text her. Every single day is a constant reminder of how much I miss her and a story, joke or laugh we had.

"It's super sad and I just really miss her."

Sunday will be emotional and moving but a fitting tribute.

"T would want us to see every highlight reel that she has ever been in, she'd want it plastered all over Qudos Bank Arena so we all know she was the best point guard in the world," Garlepp laughs.

"And long live that."