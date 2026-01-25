Kings take down top-ranked 36ers

Open Extended Reactions

The Sydney Kings have confirmed their standing as the hottest team in the NBL, extending their winning streak to five after comprehensively downing the top-of-the-table Adelaide 36ers 106-101.

Torrey Craig scored 26 points for the third-ranked Kings (19-9), while Kendric Davis racked up 20 points and 14 assists - the most by a Kings player since Boomers legend Shane Heal in 2001 - in front of 16,846 fans on Sunday, the fifth biggest-ever crowd at Qudos Bank Arena.

Torrey Craig had a stellar game and earnt himself the MVP of 'Pink Hoops' round. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Import John Jenkins (20 points, 5-of-11 three-pointers) top-scored for the Sixers (20-8), with Isaac Humphries posting 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Bryce Cotton pairing 17 points with nine assists.

Cotton had just five points at three-quarter-time, blanketed by the tag-team pairing of Craig and Makuach Maluach, who stepped up in the injury-enforced absence of primary stoppers Matthew Dellavedova and Bul Kuol to give the 36ers' five-time league MVP nothing easy.

Adelaide shook off an early stalemate to move ahead 20-13 before Sydney responded with the last nine points of the opening term to hold sway 22-20 at quarter-time.

Little continued to separate the teams, but after Dejan Vasiljevic drilled a three to put the Sixers in front 43-42, the Kings went 19-4 either side of the halftime break to steam ahead 62-46.

Sydney dominated the second stanza 37-26. Davis had the ball on a string and Craig hit his first six three-point attempts.

Davis finished the third term by feeding Jaylin Galloway for an athletic tomahawk dunk, then weaved his way through traffic for a layup on the three-quarter-time bell for an 84-70 lead.

Cotton finally registered his first field goal of the afternoon 16 seconds into the fourth period and finished with 14 for the term.

But like his side, he left his final flourish too late.