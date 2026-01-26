Hawks tear Bullets apart to stay in finals frame

The Illawarra Hawks blew out the Brisbane Bullets by over 30 points with seven players in double-digits. (1:44)

Illawarra have swatted aside the battling Brisbane, notching a 38-point win to keep the defending NBL champions in the finals hunt.

The Hawks (10-17) improved to seventh -- two wins outside the play-in bracket with seven games to play -- thanks to Monday's comfortable 113-75 win in Brisbane.

Missing seven players through injury, the last-placed Bullets (6-22) had few answers for the Hawks' depth as they sunk to a 15th loss from their past 16 games.

William Hickey of the Hawks takes on the defence of Hunter Maldonado of the Bullets. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee (18 points, 10 rebounds in 17 minutes) barely broke a sweat, taking just three first-half shots before posturising eager Bullets forward Jacob Holt with a monstrous dunk early in the second half.

Seemingly frustrated by another tardy start, Hawks coach Justin Tatum benched all of his five starters with the score 5-4 after five minutes.

The visitors finished the term up 22-11 and didn't look back.

They piled on 41 third-quarter points to lead by 44 points before the Bullets scored eight-straight from the restart to spoil the Hawks' attempts to better their highest-ever victory margin of 51.